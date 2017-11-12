Everywhere for United Kingdom dey quiet for two minutes, as di country dey honour those wey don die for war.

Politicians, members of di Royal Family, former soldiers wey be veterans and even ordinary country people join to observe dis silence across di country, and dem put flowers plenty-plenty for different ceremony.

Prince Charles na im attend dis year ceremony for di Cenotaph inside London and di special clock for UK wey bi Big Ben ring for 11:00 GMT.

Countries all over di world do Remembrance Day, or Armistice Day to remember di over seventeen million soldiers and civilians wey die for World War One.

Di British Prime Minister Theresa May, other senior politicians, religious leaders and big-big ogas and madam dem join di royal family.

Image copyright PA Image example British Prime Minister Theresa May and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn come show face to remember those wey die for war

Image copyright AFP Image example Di Queen of England watch dis year ceremony with her son Prince Philip and di Duchess of Cornwall

Image copyright Reuters Image example ...na so di Duchess of Cambridge and other royals sef watch everything wey dey happen

Image copyright MOD Image example Di Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry sef lay flower too

For Scotland, e pass 100 wreaths of flower wey dem lay for Edinburgh dia City Chambers. First Minister Nicola Sturgeon attend di service.

Inside Wales, dem hold service for di Welsh National War Memorial, and one field of remembrance for Cardiff Castle get more than 10,000 crosses.

At di Cenotaph for Enniskillen for Northern Ireland, Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar lay one green laurel wreath, 30 years after one IRA bombing for there kill 12 people.

Meanwhile, dem dey find bell ringers for 2018 to honour di 1,400 ringers wey die inside World War One.

Image copyright PA Image example Lance Corporal Johnson Beharry waka with Chelsea pensioners

Image copyright PA Image example Former soldiers wey be "veterans" gather for Remembrance Sunday for di Cenotaph in Whitehall

Sir Stuart Peach, wey be di chief of di defence staff, tell di Andrew Marr show say "today we dey mark and remember over a million British and Commonwealth soldiers wey die for both world wars....e also dey very important to understand say dis na about reconciliation. Dat nations must move on."