Iran: Earthquake don kill 145

Image copyright EPA Image example Iranian people don arrange small-small camps outside buildings wey di earthquake destroy, for Pole-Zahab, Kermanshah province

Strong earthquake don hit Sulaimaniyah province, di area wey dey between Iran and Iraq, sotay na at least 145 people don die, and 850 others dey injured for Iran.

Na Behnam Saeedi, wey be spokesman for Iran National Disaster Management Organization, talk for television say more than 850 dey injured.

State media for di two countries report say rescuers still dey search for people wey fit still dey trapped under buildings wey don collapse finish.

Officials say di shake-shake for ground reach magnitude 7.3, wey mean say e strong well-well, and people for Turkey and Israel feel am.

Di province where things tough pass na Kermanshah; dem don announce three days mourning.

Na so di earthquake destroy di main hospital of di town, wey be say dem dey struggle to give treatment to hundreds of people.

For di Iraqi side, na di town of Darbandikhan, wey dey di Kurdistan Region damage pass.

E pass 30 people wey injure for di town, according to Kurdish Health Minister Rekawt Hama Rasheed.

"Di situation there dey very critical," Rasheed tell Reuters.

Kurdish health officials add mouth say na at least four people die for Iraq, and at least 50 na im carry different injury.

Image copyright Reuters Image example Dis store for Halabja, Iraq, dey near where di earthquake bin strong pass

Di palava don cut electricity for many Iranian and Iraqi cities, and people wey dey fear more shake-shake don run outside enter street, even though di weather dey very cold dis time of di year.

"As na night e dey hard for helicopters to fly to di areas wey dey affected, and and some roads don cut troway...we dey worry about villages wey far," na wetin Iranian Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli talk for interview.

Sabi people say Iran dey get palava with earthquake from time to time. Na so one earthquake on December 26, destroy di city of Bam, kill about 31,000 people.