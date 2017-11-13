Presidential voting don start for Somaliland
Dem don start to dey vote for president for di self-proclaimed state of Somaliland.
Authorities for di country dey hope say e go help put di country hand well-well for wetin dey happen inside international talk-talk and world matter.
Di current president be Ahmed Mohamed Mohamoud "Silanyo" and people don talk say im government fit get hand for corruption matter.
Part of di things wey dem dey use for verification for dia voting na eye scanner so dat fraud no affect di result.
Authorities for Somaliland dey talk say make dem block social media, as di voting dey happen, so dat tori like 'fake news' no go comot.
Somaliland bin separate from Somalia for 1991 wen civil bin dey happen.
Voting go happen for November 13, but di full result no go come out until November 17.