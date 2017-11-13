Image example People don line up to vote inside Hargeisa wey be di capital of Somaliland

Dem don start to dey vote for president for di self-proclaimed state of Somaliland.

Authorities for di country dey hope say e go help put di country hand well-well for wetin dey happen inside international talk-talk and world matter.

Image example One of di three presidential candidates, Abdirahman Irro show for one of di polling station for Hargeisa to drop im vote; im be leader of di Wadani Party

Di current president be Ahmed Mohamed Mohamoud "Silanyo" and people don talk say im government fit get hand for corruption matter.

Image example Women sef turn up to vote for di fifth president wey go rule di country

Part of di things wey dem dey use for verification for dia voting na eye scanner so dat fraud no affect di result.

Authorities for Somaliland dey talk say make dem block social media, as di voting dey happen, so dat tori like 'fake news' no go comot.

Somaliland bin separate from Somalia for 1991 wen civil bin dey happen.

Image example One man carry imself for im wheelchair to cast im own vote

Voting go happen for November 13, but di full result no go come out until November 17.