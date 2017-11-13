Image copyright Ratcliffe family Image example Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, her husband, Richard and pickin Gabriella

Senior British politicians dey press Britain Prime Minister Theresa May make she sack foreign minister Boris Johnson over di way im handle di Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe case.

For Sunday, opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, and London Mayor Sadiq Khan talk say make May fire Johnson on top di case of di British-Iranian woman wey dey jail for Iran.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe bin claim she go Iran for holiday but Iran say na spy she be and dem say Johnson don confirm wetin dem believe after im go misyarn for parliament say she go Iran go train Iranian journalists.

Corbyn talk for di British Observer say dem suppose comot Johnson from di government work im dey do because im dey ''spoil things for Britain'' and im dey ''put British people for danger.''

Khan tell BBC say, ''If May na strong Prime Minister, she for don sack Johnson tey-tey''.

Di UK Foreign Ministry don talk dia own, dem say Johnson don siddon hold useful talk with Richard Ratcliffe, di husband of Zaghari-Ratcliffe.

Johnson don dey defend di plenty attacks wey dey come im way since last week after im tell one British parliamentary committee say Zaghari-Ratcliffe wey don dey prison after dem arrest am for Tehran airport for April 2016, dey teach journalists wen she visit di country.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe dey return back to di UK after she visit her family with Gabriella, her then 22-month-old pickin wen dem pick am up.

She and her family don swear up and down say na visit she go visit her Iran family members for there.

After Johnson first talk dis tori, Iran authorities carry fresh charge put on top Zaghari-Ratcliffe head. Dem also talk say she don protest before-before for outside di Iran Embassy for London. Dis raise fear say dem fit increase her time for jail from 2 to 5 years.

For Sunday, Johnson colleague Michael Gove, wey be di UK Environment Minister, join mouth for di mata for BBC interview.

Wen dem ask am why dem detain Zaghari-Ratcliffe, Gove say, 'I no know. But one thing l go beat my chest talk be say, she no suppose dey prison, from wetin l know''.

Wen BBC tell Gove say Richard Ratcliffe talk say im wife dey holiday for Iran, Gove add say, "in that case, I go believe exactly wetin di husband talk''.

Wen BBC question am say e dey possible say na training for journalists carry am go Iran, Gove talk say, ''If her husband talk say na holiday carry am go dia, den na di husband suppose know.''

Di way Gove dey answer questions go give opposition more missile to take fire government on top di way e don handle di case.