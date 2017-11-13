Pictures of earthquake wey happen for Iran
Hundreds of people don die for earthquake wey happen for night for border between Iran and Iraq.
-
AFP
As day break na im e come clear well well how di earthquake take destroy things
-
AFP
Things scatter well well for at least eight villages, according to wetin di head of Red Crescent for Iran talk
-
AFP
Dem begin do rescue for darkness as thousands of people get injury for di earthquake
-
TASNIM news agency via reuters
People wey die for di 7.3 magnitude earthquake reach hundreds on Monday morning
-
TASNIM news agency via reuters
Iran Television say most of di people die for Sarpol-e Zahab for Kermanshah, Iran
-
TASNIM news agency via reuters
Photo dem from Sarpol-e Zahab show hospitals wey plenty people wey get wound full everywhere
-
Reuters
One group wey dey help people say 70,000 people need where to stay after di earthquake
-
TASNIM news agency via reuters
Many buildings for Sarpol-e Zahab scatter well well for photo dem wey come out on Monday
-
EPA
Di earthquake scatter things well well for di city of Sarpol-e Zahab for Iran Kermanshah Province
