Pictures of earthquake wey happen for Iran

  • 13 November 2017

Hundreds of people don die for earthquake wey happen for night for border between Iran and Iraq.

  • Van and building wey damage for di earthquake AFP

    As day break na im e come clear well well how di earthquake take destroy things

  • People wey dey live for one area gather near fire AFP

    Things scatter well well for at least eight villages, according to wetin di head of Red Crescent for Iran talk

  • One man with dog dey waka for where earthquake happen AFP

    Dem begin do rescue for darkness as thousands of people get injury for di earthquake

  • One man just dey look for where earthquake happen TASNIM news agency via reuters

    People wey die for di 7.3 magnitude earthquake reach hundreds on Monday morning

  • People wey belle no sweet for Sarpol-e Zahab county for Kermanshah TASNIM news agency via reuters

    Iran Television say most of di people die for Sarpol-e Zahab for Kermanshah, Iran

  • Photo dem from Sarpol-e Zahab show hospitals wey plenty people wey get wound full everywhere TASNIM news agency via reuters

    Photo dem from Sarpol-e Zahab show hospitals wey plenty people wey get wound full everywhere

  • People carry dia load dey waka Reuters

    One group wey dey help people say 70,000 people need where to stay after di earthquake

  • One building for Sarpol-e Zahab county for Kermanshah TASNIM news agency via reuters

    Many buildings for Sarpol-e Zahab scatter well well for photo dem wey come out on Monday

  • Iran people and soldiers stand around buildings wey don damage EPA

    Di earthquake scatter things well well for di city of Sarpol-e Zahab for Iran Kermanshah Province

