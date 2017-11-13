Image copyright Getty Images Image example Sex fit cause heart attacks but dem been no know say e get link with cardiac arrest.

Sudden cardiac arrest wey dey happen during sex dey affect more men than women according to one research.

But e dey very hard for sex to cause sudden cardiac arrest.

Out of 4,557 cardiac arrests wey dem test na only 34 happen during sex or one hour wen sex start and 32 of dem na man.

Sumeet Chugh, of Cedars-Sinai Heart Institute, say im study na di first to chook eye how sex fit cause cardiac arrest.

Na for meeting of American Heart Association na im dey present di research.

Cardiac arrest dey happen when di heart stop to beat all of a sudden. E dey make person dey unconscious and stop to dey breathe unless dem treat dem quick quick, e fit kill.

E different from heart attack where blood flow to di heart dey block.

Dr Chugh and im colleague dem for California check hospital records of cases of cardiac arrest for adult between 2002 and 2015 for Portland, Oregon.

Sex get connection to less than 1% of di cases. Many of dem na men wey don reach fifty and black Americans, and get history of heart problem.