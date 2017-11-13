Iran earthquake na di deadliest for 2017

Image copyright EPA Image example Rescue team for Iran dey look for people for building wey collapse

Rescue operation still dey go on for Iran mountain border with Iraq where earthquake kill more than 400 people and wound 7,000.

Teams dey look for survivors wey dey trapped for building dem wey collapse.

Dis na di deadliest quake for di world dis year.

Most people wey die na for western Iran - for Sarpol-e- Zahab, one town wey dey 15km (10 miles) from di border, and for other parts for Kermanshah province.

For September, 226 people die for earthquake wey happen for Mexico.

Plenty buildings na im destroy when di 7.1 magnitude quake shake ground, including for one school where many children die.

Image copyright EPA Image example Di earthquake scatter things well well for di city of Sarpol-e Zahab for Iran Kermanshah Province

Di earthquake damage di town main hospital, now dem dey struggle to treat plenty people wey wound, na wetin TV dey report.

Dem pull one woman and im baby comot from di building for di town, na wetin Iran media talk.

No water or light dey for some city dem after building collapse force people to dey outside for park or street for cold weather.

Many houses for Kurdish mountain area na mud bricks dem use build am wey Sunday quake fit affect.