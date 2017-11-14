US: 3 people don die for California shooting

Image copyright FREDERIC J. BROWN/Getty Images Image example Tori be say school children no dey among di three wey die

Three people don die and school children injure after dem shoot for northern California for US.

Tori be say dem shoot for different places dem including one primary school, Rancho Tehama for northern California.

Sacramento television station KCRA report say police answer call wey report say dem shoot inside di school for around 8:am dia time.

One police officer talk say e no dey clear how many people don die but dem fit confirm three for now.

One person from di school say none of dia students die but some injure.

Tori be say dem don clear di school, dem also don also carry di other school children go safe place.