Image copyright Getty Images Image example After im shoot for area, di gunman try to enter di primary school but di teachers no gree am.

Di gunman wey kill four people on Tuesday for California been fire enter one primary school but teachers for dia no gree am enter inside.

Di teachers for Rancho Tehama Reserve School quick quick lock up di school gate immediately dem hear di gunshot sound for di area.

Government hail di teachers dem say na correct thing nai dem do wey save ''plenti'' live.

Police talk say na only one of di pickin nai gun shot hit, di rest na glass injure dem. Police later kill di gunman after dem see am inside one car wey im thief.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Di gunman shoot different people for di area

How e take happen?

Tori be say di man start to dey shoot anyhow for di area after quarrel wey im get with im neighbours for Rancho Tehama community on Tuesday morning for dia side.

Di quarrel get comma, after im kill one di neighbours, come vex begin shoot anyhow for di area. Na 10 people nai im injure for different location.

Police talk say di gunman no target one person but just dey shoot anybody wey im see, im shoot enter di primary school but di teachers frustrate am as dem lock di school tight.

Police talk say na one semi-automatic and two hand gun dem recover from where di thing happen.

Local people talk say di gunman name na Kevin Neal but police don talk say dem no go fit confirm am till dem don speak with im people dem.

Tori people AP talk to one woman wey say she be Neal mama. She say im tell her say ''I dey on top di edge of mountain and no where dey to go''.

She talk say e don tey wey Neal dey battle im neighbour wey dey accuse am say im dey make drugs.