Dem don declare state of emergency for some of di area wey dey affected.

Heavy rain wey fall overnight don cause flood wey kill at least 14 people and destroy things for central Greece.

Di industrial town for Mandra, Nea Peramos and Megara, for west of di capital Athens, na im affect pass.

Many people wey die na old people wey dem find dia body inside dia house. According to reports, red mud cover di whole roads.

"Everything don go. Na very serious disaster," na wetin Mandra Mayor Yianna Krikouki tell di state TV ERT.

Na like 13 people dem carry go hospital, some people still dey miss.

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras don express im condolence.

Heavy rain fall well well for part of Greece for like one week.

Some roads for di area water dey more than 1m (3ft) of water.

Di fire service say dem receive over 300 calls for people wey dey ask for help.