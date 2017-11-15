Image copyright Getty Images Image example Dis na di sixth album wey di 27 years old Taylor Swift don drop.

Four days after Taylor Swift drop her latest album, di American singer don sell pass one million copies.

Taylor don break record with dis one as na she be di only singer wey don sell albums pass any other artist for US dis year.

Dis album wey she call 'Reputation' na her sixth album and e don sell 1.04 million copies for di US alone since Friday.

Dis new record don make Taylor push Ed Sheeran comot as di highest album seller for dis year 2017.

Reputation don also become Taylor fourth album wey don use only one week sell one million copies.

Infact, since 2012, na only she and Adele don use seven days sell one million copies of any album.

Dis two artist no gree make Spotify and Apple Music sample dia song - wey come make dia true true fans buy dia albums.

But people don begin carry rumour say dem fit release di Reputation album on top di music service later dis week.