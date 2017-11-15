Image copyright Mike Coppola/Getty Images Image example Di two just born dia first pickin together for September dis year

Tennis super star and new mama Serena Williams go marry her guy Alexis Ohanian di multi-millionaire wey gather get social media site Reddit on Thursday according to tori.

Di wedding go happen for di Contemporary Arts Center for New Orleans, America and tori be say di couple go spend reach $1million to make everything set for di D-Day.

Na 250 guests dem invite and among di people wey go show na Beyonce and her oga, Jay Z, Kris Jenner wey be Kim Kardashian mama and tori be say Prince Harry babe Meghan Markle too fit show for di wedding.

Dem no go allow people wey go attend di wedding snap picture because dem don sell di right give Vogue editor, Anna Wintour to take di pictures.

Williams and Ohanian born dia first pickin Alexis Olympia on di 1st of September after dem announce dia engagement last year December.

Ohanian propose give Williams for surprise trip wey dem go for Rome, she announce am ontop im website with poem.

''Na for dis table we meet first by accident, dis time no be by accident as you plan am. You knee down talk four words and I say yes.''

Na so she write for di poem.