Drake don vex for fan wey dey touch girls

Image copyright Getty Images

Plenty fans hail Drake say im do well after im shout for one fan say make im stop to dey touch girls.

Di rapper bin dey perform for one club for Sydney Australia when im stop, come point finger give one fan say "no dey touch girls again".

Im talk say im go comot stage go face di fan if im no comot hand from girls dem.

Na one person wey dey di show video di whole thing and e don dey trend well-well.

Many people for social media don hail wetin im do.

Mary Connors bin write on top Twitter: "I just dey love Drake dey go."

Kaela say Drake na "angel".