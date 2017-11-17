UK: Airplane and helicopter don jam for air

Image example Di two aircraft wey crash bin come from Wycombe Air Park

One airplane and one helicopter don jam for air for Buckinghamshire.

Di Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) talk dis one as emergency people show for di area wey di thing happen for Waddesdon Manor, near Aylesbury.

AAIB say dem don send people go dia go investigate.

People wey dey operate ambulance service say some people don die.

One Air Park spokesman talk say di two aircraft bin come from di airfield wey dey near High Wycombe.

South Central Ambulance Service say "We get call for 12.09pm for mid-air crash wey happen between helicopter and airplane for Upper Winchendon, near Aylesbury."

"We don send people go di area, like Thames Valley air ambulance, two ambulance crews, two ambulance officers and a rapid response vehicle."