Dis na Ms Lario and Mr Berlusconi, for 2004, before dem break up for 2009.

Court for Italy don order make Veronica Lario, wey be former wife of former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi to return $70 million allowance money wey she collect after divorce.

Di court rule say she no need di money.

Berlusconi go stop to dey pay di $1.6 million a month to Veronica Lario wey be di mama of im three children.

Im lawyers say because Ms Lario get $18.9 million for her account, she dey rich so she fit support herself. She never talk anything.

Na for 2009 di two separate after dem see Berlusconi for one model 18th years birthday party.

For 2012 one court been give Ms Lario allowance of $3.5 million a month. Wey dem cut to $1.6 million for 2013, but Berlusconi complain say e too much.

Di Appeal Court for Milan judgement favour am because e say she no need extra money. Her wealth include money, jewellery and plenty plenty houses dem.

Dis year Italy Supreme Court rule say divorce settlement no go give spouse dem di same kind lifestyle wey dem enjoy when dem dey married but go make sure say money wey dem give dem dey ok.

Berlusconi na di leader of di centre-right Forza Italia (Go Italy!) party.

Berlusconi na di fifth richest man for Italy, Forbes magazine dey estimate say im get $7 billion.

Di couple meet for dressing room for 1980 after Berlusconi see Ms Lario perform for Milan theatre.

Dem marry for 1990 and dia marriage last for 22 years.