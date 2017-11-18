Image copyright EPA

One India ink painting for di comic of young reporter Tintin and im dog Snowy sell for about $500,000 for one auction for Paris, France.

Di picture dey come from di 1939 comic album wey dem dey call King Ottokar's Sceptre and e dey among di things wey Belgian artist Hergé make wey dem don sell for auction.

Original copy of one strip for di book, Di Shooting Star, sell for $350,000.

But one copy of di Tintin adventures, Destination Moon wey US astronauts follow sign for am no sell market.

Other things wey Hergé make wey bin dey sell for di auction for Paris include books, and drawings.

Tintin na one of di most popular comic book character wey dey for world.

Last year one strip from Tintin book Explorers of di moon sell for 1.64 million for Paris and another painting wey sell for $1.2 million for Shangai.