People dey celebrate today as 'International Men's Day'
- 19 November 2017
So, some people for di world dey celebrate today as International Men's Day and social media na di venue for dis year.
Just in case you never hear am before and dey wonder when men begin get day, dis one no be part of di United Nations 'Days'.
According to di website of people wey dey promote am, dis year International Men's Day na to celebrate men and boys.
Dem say di day na to try promote gender equality, men dem health, to make relationship between gender better and to show better role model among men.
And for twitter, di jolly full ground.
Happy International Men's Day!— SS Music (@SSMusicTweet) November 19, 2017
Men are the "Forgotten Gender." They deserve Respect equal to women but have been consistently denied it.
How many of us even know about this day?
NO celebration by the Govt
Neither at the Workplace
NO buzz in the Media#InternationalMensDay pic.twitter.com/ZNgIyppqKh
🚹 #InternationalMensDay 🚹— PC Dave Wise (@CopThatCooks) November 19, 2017
⚽ It's time to check your balls ⚽
🔎 Check for:
▪️ Lumps 🥝
▪️ Hardness 🍎
▪️ Increased size 🍅
▪️ Pain or heaviness 🍊
🍌 More than 98% of men who get testicular cancer will be cured so check your balls monthly 🍆
👌 #Retweet 👌 pic.twitter.com/sBi4rX73BS
To mark #InternationalMensDay, we want to introduce you to a few of the hundreds of men who have joined, supported and benefited our movement. https://t.co/8pikgfKbid— WomensEqualityUK (@WEP_UK) November 19, 2017
It's #InternationalMensDay! Men, let's take this opportunity not to celebrate ourselves, but to practice self-reflection and self-correction. How can we be better people? How can we practice a better form of masculinity than the one we were taught?— Jess Nevins (@jessnevins) November 19, 2017
