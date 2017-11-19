People dey celebrate today as 'International Men's Day'

Image copyright Getty Images Image example One of di things wey dis day dey look na say women all over di world get average of five years wey dem dey live pass man

So, some people for di world dey celebrate today as International Men's Day and social media na di venue for dis year.

Just in case you never hear am before and dey wonder when men begin get day, dis one no be part of di United Nations 'Days'.

According to di website of people wey dey promote am, dis year International Men's Day na to celebrate men and boys.

Dem say di day na to try promote gender equality, men dem health, to make relationship between gender better and to show better role model among men.

And for twitter, di jolly full ground.

