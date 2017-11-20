To dey sleep with back no good for pregnant woman

Image copyright David Asumah Studios

Researchers don advise women to sleep for dia side for di last three months of dia belly, say e go help make sure say di woman no born dead pickin.

One research wey dem use 1,000 pregnant women do show say di risk na times two if women sleep for dia back for di last three months of pregnancy.

Di study look 291 women wey carry belly wey born dead pickin and 735 women wey dia pickin no die.

Researchers say di position wey woman dey sleep dey very important- but make dem no worry if dem sleep, come wake up on dia back.

Di Mines study, wey dem publish for di British Journal of Obstetrics and Gynaecology (BJOG) na di biggest of im kind and e don confirm other findings for New Zealand and Australia.

Image copyright Science Photo Library

To wake up on di back na problem?

Prof Alexander Heazell, clinical director for di Tommy Stillbirth Research Centre for St Mary Hospital for Manchester, wey lead di research, advise women say, for di last three months of dia belly, make dem sleep for dia side anytime dem wan sleep.

"Wetin I no want na make woman lie down flat for dia back come dey think 'chai I don do something very bad to my baby'.

Na straight forward question we ask which position people want to sleep and e dey important say as u dey spend time for dat position make you change to other position too.

" Nothing you fit do about di position wey you take wake up but you fit do something about di position wey you take sleep."

How to take sleep for your side

Put pillow or pillow dem for your back wey go help you sleep for your side

If you wake up for night, check your position make sure say you sleep for your side

Put mind on top your sleep position for daytime as you go do for night

If you wake up for your back for night, no worry just, roll go your side

Di study no find any risk between right or left side.