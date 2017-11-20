'I for leave dem for prison'- Trump

Image copyright Getty Images

President Donald Trump talk say e for leave di three UCLA basketball players wey dem accuse say dem thief for China inside prison because he no like wetin one of dia papa talk.

Di president dey accuse LaVar Ball, wey be di papa of one of di players, say e no take di thief-thief accuse wey China accuse im pickin serious.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Papa of basketball player LiAngelo Ball talk say ‘dem dey try to make big deal out of nothing sometimes.’

Mr Ball tell ESPN say Mr Trump no give any help to di players.

"Wetin Trump do for there? Abeg no tell me anything. Everybody want make am look as if e help dem."

Mr Ball also claim say worst things dey happen for Los Angeles where e from come than say person go thief common sunglass.

Mr Trump talk say di papa dey belittle wetin im do to make sure say dem release di three players from prison.

Skip Twitter post by @realDonaldTrump Now that the three basketball players are out of China and saved from years in jail, LaVar Ball, the father of LiAngelo, is unaccepting of what I did for his son and that shoplifting is no big deal. I should have left them in jail! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 19, 2017

Later, President Trump yab Ball wey be media personality and business man again, e tweet say im dey "very ungrateful" for wetin e do to settle di matter.

Skip Twitter post 2 by @realDonaldTrump Shoplifting is a very big deal in China, as it should be (5-10 years in jail), but not to father LaVar. Should have gotten his son out during my next trip to China instead. China told them why they were released. Very ungrateful! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 19, 2017

Early dis month, dem arrest LiAngelo Ball, Cody Riley and Jalen Hill for China after dem accuse dem say dem thief sunglasses from one Louis Vuitton store wen dia team travel go Hangzhou.

Although police detain di three players and question dem but dey no put dem for prison.

President Trump talk say na im come personally tell Chinese President Xi Jinping to chook mouth for di mata.

On Wednesday, di day after dem release di players, President Trump tweet say upon wetin im do, e no even hear "thank you" from di players mouth.

"You think say di three UCLA Basketball Players go say thank you President Trump? Na 10 years for prison dem for send dem go!"

Image copyright Getty Images Image example LiAngelo Ball and Cody Riley don apologize for wetin dem do

Later dat day, for one press conference wey di players do, dem thank President Trump, come also apologize for dia behaviour.