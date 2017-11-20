Image copyright Ram Shinde/Facebook Image example Ram Shinde na minister for Maharashtra state for India

One minister from di ruling party for India enter wahala because im urinate outside, even though di government dey tell people to use toilets.

Video wey show Ram Shinde as e dey piss on top one field for Maharashtra been go viral on World Toilet Day and plenty people don already share am on top social media.

Opponents say wetin Shinde do prove say di campaign to make India clean wey PM Narendra Modi and im Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) dey do, don fail.

Shinde, wey be di state minister for water conservation, say for di past one month, im don dey travel to supervise work and im find imsef for one long road between Barshi and Solapur for south-west Maharashtra on Saturday.

"To dey travel all di time for inside hot sun and dust dey make me sick. I come get fever on top," di minister been tell PTI tori people.

Image copyright NOAH SEELAM Image example One report say more than 700 million people for India dey suffer shame to dey piss and poo-poo outside

But di main opposition party, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) say as di minister no fit find toilet for main road to take piss mean say di government don fail for dia plan to give people public toilet.

"How di prime minister fit expect people to do di correct thing when im own ministers no get discipline?"

For 2014, Prime Minister Modi bin start one campaign for di country wey im call Swachh Bharat (Clean India) to make people dey clean. Im promise say di government go build millions of toilet all over di country. But people wey dey against am say di plan no dey work for most areas for India.

One report wey charity joinbodi WaterAid carry comot on Sunday say more than 700 million people for India dey suffer shame to dey piss and poo-poo outside, and to dey use toilet wey no dey safe.