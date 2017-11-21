US say make Haiti people go back to dia country

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Children join too dey beg di US government make dem renew di temporary protected status wey go expire July 2019.

Di United State wan cancel di programme wey give protection to more than 50,000 immigrant from Haiti.

Di Haitians go US for 2010 after di heavy earthquake wey happen for dia country and di programme na to make sure say dem no fit deport dem.

But Donald Trump government talk say di condition for Haiti don better and so dem fit go back to dia country safely.

E say di law wey protect dem to stay for US go end for July 2019.

As e be so, dem get 18 months to return back to dia country or make dem go get di correct papers wey go fit allow dem stay freely for US.

Di US Department of Homeland Security talk for one statement wey dem bring out say "Those serious but temporary condition wey di 2010 earthquake cause no dey again."

"Dey don take better-better step to make things dey stable and help di quality of life for citizens from Haiti, and now di country dey able to safely receive dia citizens wey dey come back."

Image copyright AFP Image example Di Haiti earthquake kill about 220,000 people and about 1.5 million people no get house to stay.

But people wey dey campaign make dem no cancel di programme talk say Trump government no dey fair. Dem say di government dey punish some di people with im tough immigration law.

House Democrat leader, Nancy Pelosi, talk say "To deport plenty-plenty men and women go back Haiti go only make di suffering for there worse."

"I no agree at all with wetin dem dey talk say di situation for Haiti don improve."

Di Temporary Protected Status programme (TPS), give temporary visas to more than 435,000 people from 10 countries wey natural disasters or war affect.

Di plan to cancel TPS for people from Haiti dey come after dem do di same thing against 5,000 people wey come from Nicaragua. Dem increase protection for 86,000 people from Honduras.