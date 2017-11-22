John Legend and Chrissy Teigen dey expect baby no. 2

Image copyright Larry Busacca/Getty Images Image example Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

Di super star husband and wife, musician John Legend and model Chrissy Teigen go soon add join dia family.

Di celebrity couple for Tuesday use social media announce to di world say dem dey expect dia second pickin.

For inside video for lnstagram, dia first pickin Luna dey touch Teigen belle and wen im mama ask am "Wetin dey inside''? Di pickin answer say, ''Baby''.

Legend and Teigen pickin, Luna

People wey watch di video for social media begin dey hear as John Legend dey laugh for inside di room but dem no see am.

Legend use im Twitter show di video.

Early this year, Chrissy talk say she fit use IVF get baby number two.

Teigen don get plenty followers for social media wey like as she dey drag with US President Donald Trump on top different mata.

Teigen don say e don reach like 10 years wey she no send Trump after she see am for one show, The Apprentice, wey im dey act.

After Trump block her for social media, na her husband social media she dey use to check anything di president talk for Twitter.

Di couple wey marry for 2013, born dia first pickin, Luna, for April 2016.