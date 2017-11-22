Image copyright Marcel Erdmann/iStock Image example Di man thief some Game of Thrones scripts wey dem never show for TV.

Prosecutors don charge one Iranian man unto say im hack HBO site, leak Game of Thrones script come still dey demand money of $6m.

Di Iranian man Behzad Mesri dey face accuse of different kain internet wayo.

Mesri never talk anything.

Di Acting US attorney Joon Kim bin tell tori people for New York say Mesri dey Iran. Kim say even though say authorities for US no fit arrest Mesri sharp sharp, im fit face serious kwanta.

"Im no go ever fit get mind travel comot from Iran because dem fit arrest am, bring am come US", Kim talk.

Yahoo: Your email fit dey di three billion dem hack

Game of Thrones' Sansa don say "yes"

'Nigerians still dey call me 419 - Dammy Krane

Di prosecutors dey accuse Mesri wey don enter di FBI most wanted list, say im bin don work for Iran military and im do one campaign wey wan scatter websites for US.

Kim talk say Mesri na hacker wey sabi thief informate inside people computer everywhere for world.

Image copyright Reuters Image example Dis na di photo of di Iranian man Behzad Mesri wey di FBI release

Di prosecutors talk say since May 2017, Mesri don dey go online dey observe HBO computer networks and dia workers.

Na from there e come enter dia server, thief some important informate like scripts for some Game of Thrones episodes wey dem show for TV and some other TV shows.

E never dey clear whether HBO pay di money wey Mesri demand for Bitcoin.