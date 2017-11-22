China don block Skype

Image copyright RICHARD A. BROOKS Image example Man for Hong Kong dey learn Mandarin from teacher wey dey China mainland

China don remove internet chatting app Skype from im app store after officials for di country mount pressure on top some companies.

Dis na di latest social media platform wey dem go ban as di Communist Party dey try make sure say dem get full authority over di country.

One Apple official say dem bin get "notice from Ministry of Pubic Security say some of di voice internet protocol apps no comply with local law."

From now on, people wey dey use android phone for China no go fit download Skype for dia phone again.

Microsoft wey bi di owner of Skype don talk say dem dey "try to make sure say di app return to China as soon as possible."

Dis no bi di only internet phone service wey dem bin don remove. For January authorities crack down unauthorised VPN service dem. VPN na wetin china internet users dey take bypass di "Great Firewall," dem dey also use am enter internet sites wey government block.