Image copyright Getty Images Image example US celebrities Rihanna and Kim Kardashian

One young American woman wey dey prison after she kill di customer wey wan sleep with am don get support from Rihanna and Kim Kardashian West.

Court give Cyntoia Brown, wey bin suffer sexual abuse, life inside prison after she shoot Johnny Michael Allen wen she be just 16 years for 2004.

Brown don reach 29 years old and don dey prison for 13 years now.

As e be, she no go fit waka comot free from prison until she dey 60 plus for age.

Rihanna and Kim K share her tori for internet and dem talk say law for America no try for Brown.

Wen Brown dey grow up, her pimp wey dey sexually attack her, send her enter street to dey sleep with men for money.

Johnny Michael Allen na di customer wey carry her go im house for Tennessee for August 2004.

Wen dem carry Brown go court, she talk say she dey fear Allen because im dey behave one kain.

''One time im dey pet me but without any warning, im hold me tight for my private part and begin look me with bad eye'' she talk.

''Di way im dey look me with dis wicked eye, give me fear.''

She dey fear im wan attack her, so she carry gun shoot Allen.

Image copyright Twitter/Km Kardashian Image example Kim don talk with di lawyers of Brown so dem fit do something on top her court mata.

Wen dem carry di mata go court, dem do di case as if Cyntoia be adult and na adult punishment dem give her - life for prison.

She no go get chance for freedom until after 51 years.

She don dey Tennessee Prison for Women since 2006.

As she dey inside prison so, she don finish school and even collect certificate, according to US news network Fox 17.

Tennessee don change law after her case, wey no go allow government lawyers carry pickin go court on top say dem dey sleep with men for money.

After celebrities begin share her tori for internet with di hashtag #FreeCyntoaiaBrown, people don begin dey chook fresh mouth inside di mata.

More than 200,000 don sign letter make dem free her.

Kim K don promise she go help Brown after she don already talk with her lawyers to "make dem know wetin dem fit do to repair dis wahala''.