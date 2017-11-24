Some of dis week best photos dem of Africans and Africa.

Na with dress wey dem make from seed pods, na im Miss Tanzania Lilian Ericaah Maraule dey ready backstage to represent her country dia culture for The National Costume Show inside Las Vegas, US on Saturday.

On di same day for Kenya, women from di Maasai ethnic group dey wear dia costumes for one performance to find more peace and make di community join-bodi, for di Rift Valley region.

Na education dis young girls face, as dem dey attend school with dia chalkboards inside Ivory Coast main city wey be Abidjan on Friday...

For another part of di city, dis weaver dey work on top one loom...

While visitors dey look one cotton display for inside one agriculture and animal resources exhibition. Ivory Coast na leading cotton producer...

Rams from di neighbour country wey be Mali also show face for di exhibition wey dey happen every year; na to improve farming methods still dey promote trade join.

On Wednesday, one bicycle rider carry wood rack wey full with bread on top im head as e dey do delivery dey go for Egypt capital wey be Cairo.

Workers dey sew clothes for textile factory inside south Ethiopia im Hawassa Industrial Park on Friday. Dis clothes na for some of di biggest fashion companies dem for world.

For Kenya own capital Nairobi on Monday, one man hold placard of President Uhuru Kenyatta after court say true-true im carry victory for last month presidential election wey dem repeat; dis one don make way for Kenyatta to do swearing-in next week for im second term inside office.

Inside Zimbabwe capital Harare on Saturday, women dey take selfies with soldiers to celebrate how military put President Robert Mugabe, 93, under house arrest, and as dem ask am to resign comot office...

On Tuesday, plenty-plenty people gather outside parliament to show dia support for lawmakers wey begin impeachment waka against di 93-year-old ruler...

When Mugabe resign small time after dis one, jollification begin among Zimbabweans around di world, including inside dia neighbour South Africa where dem burn banners wey carry Mugabe picture...

Di next day for Harare, dis man carry soft crocodile toy to take welcome di next President, Emmerson Mnangagwa, wey im nickname na "di crocodile" because of di way e dey use cunny sense do politics.

For Tunisia, di mood dey very different on Tuesday, as mourners dey attend di burial of fashion designer Azzedine Alaia, wey die at di age of 77...

Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi dey among di high-profile mourners wey pray for her, as dem bury her for cemetery inside di capital Tunis.

Inside South Africa dia Cape Town on Saturday, one bee fly next to dis lavender bush. Bee colonies dey face palava after di American foulbrood disease happen for 2015, wey kill about 40% of bees inside di Western Cape region.

