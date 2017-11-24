Africa week for pictures: 17-23 November 2017

Some of dis week best photos dem of Africans and Africa.

Lilian Ericaah Maraule, Miss Tanzania 2017 prepares backstage in her National Costume at Planet Hollywood Resort ^ Casino on November 18, 2017. The National Costume Show is an international tradition where contestants display an authentic costume of choice that best represents the culture of their home country. The Miss Universe contestants are touring, filming, rehearsing and preparing to compete for the Miss Universe crown in Las Vegas, Nevada. Image copyright AFP

Na with dress wey dem make from seed pods, na im Miss Tanzania Lilian Ericaah Maraule dey ready backstage to represent her country dia culture for The National Costume Show inside Las Vegas, US on Saturday.

Staff of Kajiado county government prepare their Maasai tribe costumes for their cultural performance before Kajiado half Marathon calling for peace and cohesion in Kajiado, Kenya, on November 18, 2017. Image copyright AFP

On di same day for Kenya, women from di Maasai ethnic group dey wear dia costumes for one performance to find more peace and make di community join-bodi, for di Rift Valley region.

Girls pose with their chalkboards as they attend a class at a school in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, 17 November 2017 Image copyright EPA

Na education dis young girls face, as dem dey attend school with dia chalkboards inside Ivory Coast main city wey be Abidjan on Friday...

An weaver works on a loom at the opening of the fourth International Exhibition of Agriculture and Animal Resources (SARA 2017) in Abidjan on November 17, 2017 Image copyright AFP

For another part of di city, dis weaver dey work on top one loom...

Visitors look at a display of cotton at the opening of the fourth International Exhibition of Agriculture and Animal Resources (SARA 2017) in Abidjan on November 17, 2017 Image copyright AFP

While visitors dey look one cotton display for inside one agriculture and animal resources exhibition. Ivory Coast na leading cotton producer...

An exhibitor poses with Malian rams at the opening of the fourth International Exhibition of Agriculture and Animal Resources (SARA 2017) in Abidjan on November 17, 2017. Image copyright AFP

Rams from di neighbour country wey be Mali also show face for di exhibition wey dey happen every year; na to improve farming methods still dey promote trade join.

An Egyptian man carries a wood rack full of bread near a traditional bakery in Al Sayeda Zainab district, Cairo, Egypt, 22 November 2017 Image copyright EPA

On Wednesday, one bicycle rider carry wood rack wey full with bread on top im head as e dey do delivery dey go for Egypt capital wey be Cairo.

Workers sew clothes inside the Indochine Apparel PLC textile factory in Hawassa Industrial Park in Southern Nations, Nationalities and Peoples region, Ethiopia November 17, 2017 Image copyright Reuters

Workers dey sew clothes for textile factory inside south Ethiopia im Hawassa Industrial Park on Friday. Dis clothes na for some of di biggest fashion companies dem for world.

A supporter holds a banner bearing a picture of President Uhuru Kenyatta as they celebrate on November 20, 2017 in Nairobi after Kenya"s Supreme Court dismissed two petitions to overturn the country"s October 26 presidential election re-run, validating the poll victory of Kenyatta. Image copyright AFP

For Kenya own capital Nairobi on Monday, one man hold placard of President Uhuru Kenyatta after court say true-true im carry victory for last month presidential election wey dem repeat; dis one don make way for Kenyatta to do swearing-in next week for im second term inside office.

A Zimbabwean Defence Force soldier poses for selfie-pictures with two women as they take part in a march in the streets of Harare, on November 18, 2017 to demand to the 93 year-old Zimbabwe"s president to step down. Zimbabwe"s president clings to office, the military is in power and the much-feared ZANU-PF party still rules - but Zimbabweans put such issues aside on November 18, 2017 to happily embrace what they hope is a new era for the country. Image copyright AFP

Inside Zimbabwe capital Harare on Saturday, women dey take selfies with soldiers to celebrate how military put President Robert Mugabe, 93, under house arrest, and as dem ask am to resign comot office...

People wave national flags as they celebrate outside the parliament in Harare, after the resignation of Zimbabwe's president Robert Mugabe on November 21, 2017. Image copyright AFP

On Tuesday, plenty-plenty people gather outside parliament to show dia support for lawmakers wey begin impeachment waka against di 93-year-old ruler...

Zimbabweans living in South Africa celebrate by burning a banner with Robert Mugabe's image after President Robert Mugabe resigns, in Johannesburg, South Africa November 21, 2017. Image copyright Reuters

When Mugabe resign small time after dis one, jollification begin among Zimbabweans around di world, including inside dia neighbour South Africa where dem burn banners wey carry Mugabe picture...

Supporters of Zimbabwe's former vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa await his arrival in Harare, Zimbabwe, November 22, 2017 Image copyright Reuters

Di next day for Harare, dis man carry soft crocodile toy to take welcome di next President, Emmerson Mnangagwa, wey im nickname na "di crocodile" because of di way e dey use cunny sense do politics.

Mourners attend the funeral of the late Tunisian fashion designer Azzedine Alaia, who died this month aged 77, in the Sidi Bou Said cemetary in the capital Tunis on November 20, 2017. Image copyright AFP

For Tunisia, di mood dey very different on Tuesday, as mourners dey attend di burial of fashion designer Azzedine Alaia, wey die at di age of 77...

Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi prays during the funeral of the late Tunisian fashion designer Azzedine Alaia, who died this month aged 77, in the Sidi Bou Said cemetary in the capital Tunis on November 20, 2017 Image copyright AFP

Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi dey among di high-profile mourners wey pray for her, as dem bury her for cemetery inside di capital Tunis.

Bees fly amongst a lavender bush in Cape Town, South Africa, 18 November 2017. Bee colonies are under stress recovering from an American foulbrood disease outbreak in 2015 which killed off forty percent of all bees in the Western Cape. Image copyright EPA

Inside South Africa dia Cape Town on Saturday, one bee fly next to dis lavender bush. Bee colonies dey face palava after di American foulbrood disease happen for 2015, wey kill about 40% of bees inside di Western Cape region.

