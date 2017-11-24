Kindergarten fit don give pickin drugs

Image copyright Reuters Image example Authorities dey investigate RYB Education kindergarten for Chaoyang district for Beijing

Parents for China dey accuse one kindergarten for Beijing say dem give dia small pickin dem drugs and dis matter dey provoke people for di country.

Di parents say, workers for di RYB Education school dey give dia children injection wey dem no know and dem dey sexually abuse di children join.

Now, authorities dey investigate di case.

Parents gather for di school gate to protest. Dem say make di school principal produce di CCTV camera inside di school so dem go fit see wetin bin don dey happen to dia children.

Image copyright Reuters/CCTV Image example China dia tori company CCTV show picture of needle marks wey one parent send dem.

Dem force children stand naked

Tori be say at least eight of di children get needle mark for dia body from injection wey nobody know di kind thing wey dey inside.

Some parents say dem see needle marks for dia pickin body and dem circulate di picture of di needle marks on top social media.

Local tori people report say some parents accuse di school of sexual harassment as dem bin force children to stand naked.

According to one parent: "dem dey force children wey dey disobedient to stand naked, or dem go lock dem inside dark room for di kindergarten."

Police don sieze di CCTV video and three of di teachers dey suspension now.

RYB Education still bring out statement wey say dem dey cooperate with police, dem also dem also apologise to parents and country people.

Image copyright Reuters/CCTV Image example One papa tell local media CCTV say person for di school dey give im pickin white two tablets everyday

Dem say,: "If we do anything we go take responsibility. Also, we don report some of di false accusations against us to police."

RYB Education na one of di most popular schools for China - dem even list dem for New York Stock Exchange for September.

Some few weeks ago, tori be say one daycare for Shanghai bin abuse di small children wey dem keep for dia care.