Black friday na big thing for many country dem and some African country don dey follow do am

If you don dey follow trend wey dey happen for world, you for don hear say today na Black Friday.

No be say person go wear black cloth comot, or something bad fit happen.

Di day dey follow wetin dem dey call 'Thanksgiving' for overseas.

For Black Friday, person go fit buy many things for market for cheap price.

For Internet, you for don see say person reduce price with like 20% to 70% and na so another person hand go dey scratch am to buy something quick-quick, make e no finish.

And trust Africans - even people for Nigeria, dem no dey gree carry last.

People dey gather demself enter different shop for Black Friday to buy things after dem don reduce dia money.

People don dey swipe dia ATM card and enter shop to buy many things, from cloth to even television.

Some people dey wish say why dem no put car plus house rent inside, but that one na tori for another day.

But how e be say dem dey call di day, Black Friday?

Wen dem start to use di name?

Different tori dey on top how dem start to call something "Black Friday."

Di first time dem use am, no be for market things but na say something bad happen for America money market.

Di tori be say, di US gold market collapse finish on September 24, 1869.

Wetin happen?

Two guys wey dey work for Wall Street, Jay Gould and Jim Fisk bin buy plenty gold and dem hope say dem go make di price dey very high, then dem go sell am to make profit.

But dat one no happen.

Na so dia plan get k-leg and na so everybody money finish pata-pata.

Another tori wey some people dey use before-before be say, people wey get market dey make better money for dis Friday, as many people go spend dia money after Thanksgiving day.

E never finish; e get one tori wey dem say dem bin don use dis day for year like 1800, to dey sell slaves cheap. Dis one even vex people sotya e make dem cancel di day comot, but nobody don see if dat one true pass.

But di main tori wey dey follow as people dey use di name 'Black Friday' start for 1950s for Philadelphia, inside US.

For dat time, di police for dat city dey use di name to talk as everywhere go scatter just because people go full ground on top say dem dey buy things for market.

And dem also dey follow dat one to watch American football between dia Army and Navy for di Saturday wey dey follow.

By 1961, tori be say dem wan change di name to 'Big Friday' nut for where?? E no happen.

By di 1980s, those wey dey sell market come see say dem go fit use di name to mean better thing, as dem go make people enjoy demself after Thanksgiving, and di shops sef go make profit.

Na so di new meaning come make brain for people head.

From dat time, di one-day bonanza don grow pass Friday sef to reach Monday (wey dem dey call Cyber Monday).

But Africans dey do am?

Di quick answer be, yes.

If person just use eye check, you go think say na just for online things wey people dey spend money, but no be so.

Big market people wey dey run Internet market for countries like Nigeria and Ghana don dey do advert wey say dem dey reduce di money you go spend to buy some things.

Even di market people wey dey run supermarket don reduce dia money, and na so people dey rush buy.

Some of di big deals get things like television, game like PlayStation, cloth, shoe and even food, plus chocolate and shayo (beer) join inside - dis one mean say everybodi get something dem go fit buy.

For Google trends, 'Black Friday' get second position of wetin people dey find for Internet.

Di thing get as be sha, because many Africans no dey do Thanksgiving wey be big celebration for America but di people wey dey run market for dis side don see say, dis na chance dem get to make dia own money join.

Why e be so?

Well, social media don change as people dey follow di matter.

Everybody dey carry hand do signboard say, 'make una come buy from my side, na me cheap pass.'

E never sure whether na dem cheap pass, or if na true-true di people wey dey run Black Friday dey do am well, but at least some people dey jollificate say dem go fit buy some of di things wey dem don dey dream of or even save money for dis day.