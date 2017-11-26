Car wey dem thief don kill five people

Image example Di accident happen for Stonegaate road, wey dey Meanwood for Leeds

Three children dey di five people wey die after car wey some people thief jam tree for Leeds, United Kingdom.

Na one 12-year-old boy be di youngest wey die. Two 15-year-old boys and two men wey be 24 and 28 year old follow die inside.

Police don arrest two 15-year-old boys on top say na di way wey dem take drive anyhow cause di accident.

Two people die immediately di accident happen and di other three die later for hospital.

Police don tell di families dem wetin happen.

Image copyright Reuters Image example Police talk say one Renault Clio wey dem thief na im jam tree

Authorities bin first think say na seven people wey dey inside di moto when di accident happen.

But now dem no know whether all of dem dey inside di car or whether some of dem dey waka for road.

One Police oga Jim Griffiths talk say na very bad accident wey don waste di life of young people.