Officials say di volcano don dey vomit plenty-plenty ashes full area

Indonesia dey high alert, as volcano for di island of Bali fit erupt anytime from now.

As e be so, flights dey cancelled for airports, thousands dey stranded, while na about twenty-five thousand people don find safe place stay.

Di place where dis volcano wan erupt na for Mount Agung inside Bali. Di thing serious sotay Indonesian authorities don raise di state of alert to di highest level.

Na di National Board for Disaster Management raised di alert to level four.

Dis one mean say more people go need comot, in case di hot rock wey di mountain wan vomit go plenty pass.

Right now, tori be say dark smoke don dey come out reach 3,400m (11,150ft) for di top of dis mountain Agung.

Officials don also draw ear, dey warn area people make dem no near hot rock and things wey don dey flow down from di mountain.

Dem don also dey give free mask to people, as ash dey fall like rain for di area.

Geologist Mark Tingay wey dey di University of Adelaide tell BBC say di situation for Mount Agung "no dey easy to tell," because "dis eruptions dem fit dey large, and dem fit spread, dey violent, but e fit be also smaller eruption wey go happen over time."

Wetin dey happen for ground?

Flights don dey cancelled for Denpasar airport on Monday

Officials bin close Bali Ngurah Rai airport from Monday to Tuesday morning - dem cancel all di flights there, quick-quick.

Meanwhile, di airport for di neighbour island wey be Lombok reopen on Monday morning, after dem bin shut am for small time.

Dis no be di first time

Indonesia siddon on top wetin dem dey call Pacific "Ring of Fire," wey make di country get over 130 active volcanoes.

Na 1963 be di last time Mount Agung erupt, and the hot-hot rock wey comot kill more than 1,000 people.

Dis na why everywhere dey shake, when di volcano begin comot thick smoke last week - e go be di first eruption since more than 50 years.