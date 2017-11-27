Image copyright Getty Images Image example Ms Nel-Peters na di second Soth African wey dey win di Miss Universe tile for history and na di fourth African

Di lady wey win di Miss Universe for South Africa on Sunday don open mouth talk as di thing dey do her for heart plus belle.

Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters talk for social media say: "South Africa, thank you di support and love as I dey waka dis #MissUniverse journey. I be di new Miss Universe but I go always be your Miss South Africa - we don do am!"

Ms Nel-Peters na business management graduate wey still sabi self defence and dey use am to train other women.

She talk say she learn dis skill after dem bin wan carry her kidnap, just, one month after she win di Miss South Africa Universe title.

Dis na di first time person for South Africa dey carry di title after Margaret Gardiner carry di crown for 1978.

Di people wey follow Miss South Africa for back na Miss Colombia, Laura González wey don dey plan to become actress since she be sixteen and Miss Jamaica, Davina Bennett wey be marketing student.

Many people for social media vex say Miss Jamaica suppose win di pageant because she use her natural hair for di competition.

People bin dey talk say na Miss Jamica suppose carry di title on top di better lesson wey she teach for diversity as she do team natural

Dis ones talk say she be better role model for all di black pickin dem:

"Afro fine well-well, and dey powerful, and black women suppose dey wear am with pride and dat na wetin Miss Jamaica prove! I fit bet say small girl pickin fit raise shoulder as dem see am or TV because representation matter and I no even black but she sweet me for body. #missuniverse"

And others no accept di result wey di judging team bin give as dem talk say na miss Bennett be dem own winner:

"I dey happy for Miss #SouthAfrica but make we think am, di answers wey Miss #Jamaica give dey correct. Make di organizers for di #MiissUniverse pageant chook eye put how dem dey judge am."

Another person wey catch people eye na TV host Steve Harvey, after im enter hot soup because im call di wrong person as winner for last year edition of di competition.

Dis year, di Miss Universe pageant winner go enter New York to dey work with di charity wey dem gover to her, and she go dey support that organization for all di things dem dey do.