Image copyright Getty Images Image example Meghan Markle talk for interview with Vanity Fair say: "we be two people wey dey very happy in love. We don dey see for six months before di news come out."

Prince Charles of Wales from UK royal family don announce say im second so wey be Prince Harry of Wales go marry im US actress girlfriend Meghan Markle.

Di prince, wey be di fifth person in line to England royal throne, go marry Ms Markle next year and dem go live for Nottingham Cottage for Kensington Palace, London.

Prince Harry, wey don dey with im girlfriend since 2016, propose to Ms Markle earlier dis month.

For inside statement, Prince Harry im dey "happy to announce" di engagement and say im don get blessing from Ma Markle her parents dem.

Only di Queen and "other close members of im family" bin know about di engagement, wey happen for London.

Na Clarence House, wey bi di official house of di Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall, bring out di statement, and dem say information about di wedding go come when time don reach.

Di Queen and Duke of Edinburg say dem dey very "happy for di couple and dem wish dem happiness," according to Buckingham Palace spokesman.

Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge too don congratulate di couple: "e don dey wonderful to know Meghan and to see how im and Harry dey happy together."

Di Prince and Ms Markle first show for public as couple dis September.

Dem waka come di opening ceremony of di Invictus Games, wey be international sport event wey di prince organise for soldiers wey don injure.

Na dat same month, di actress bin declare, for di first time, say she dey in love with Harry.