Image copyright Getty Images Image example Jay-Z get eight nomination for di Grammy for im album 4:44

Dem don announce di 2018 Grammy nomination and fans just dey jolly for internet for di kind music people plus album dem announce.

Na American singer, Andra Day talk who be di major musician wey dey find award for di top four category - best new artist, record of di year, song of di year, and album of di year.

Best new artist

Alessia Cara

Khalid

Lil Uzi Vert

Julia Michaels

SZA

Record of di year

"Redbone" - Childish Gambino

"Despacito" - Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber

"The Story Of O.J." - JAY-Z

"HUMBLE." - Kendrick Lamar

"24K Magic" - Bruno Mars

Song of di year

"Despacito" - Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber

"4:44" - JAY-Z

"Issues" - Julia Michaels

"1-800-273-8255" - Logic Featuring Alessia Cara & Khalid

"That's What I Like" - Bruno Mars

Album of di Year

"Awaken, My Love!" - Childish Gambino

"4:44" - JAY-Z

"DAMN." - Kendrick Lamar

"Melodrama" - Lorde

"24K Magic" - Bruno Mars

Di remaining nomination, na Di Recording Academy call di name of other people for all di 84 categories.

American rapper, Jay-Z dey front wit eight nominations this year, as dem call im name for album of di year, record of di year, song of di year and best rap album.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Alessia Cara dey among di few women wey dem nominate; she dey find "Artist of di year"

Kendrick Lamar dey follow am wit seven nomination and Bruno Mars na di third, wit six nomination.

Di woman wey get di highest nomination for di 2018 Grammy's na SZA wit five nominations.

Extra gist…

But just as some fans dey jolly, na so some dey shock say di artist dem dey support no get plenty nomination like dat.

Ed Sheeran wey many people like im album "÷" because of songs like "Shape of You", just get two nominate.

Di way dem do di nomination dis year be like say dem wan make different artist from different background win big award, as last year, plenty people vex say di award too get white artist; some people feel say dis list dey show di way people dey listen to music now.

No forget di 2017 award wey many people open mout say "wetin!," after Adele win Beyoncé for all di place dem nominate two of dem.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Drake no follow other artist to submit dia album for nomination for di 2018 Grammy

But even as dem dey shine light on top black artist wey dey perform well-well, some artist vex say dem no go join submit dia album.

Since 2017, Frank Ocean no drop im album dem "Blonde" and "Endless" for nomination as im see am as im own protest and dis year, Drake no drop "More Life" join.

Di 60th edition of di event go happen for Madison Square Garden, New York on Sunday, January 28, 2018.

See di list of other people wey dem nominate for di award and di final round of Grammy voting go be from December 7 to 21, 2017.

Best Pop Solo Performance

"Love So Soft" - Kelly Clarkson

"Praying" - Kesha

"Million Reasons" - Lady Gaga

"What About Us" - P!nk

"Shape Of You" - Ed Sheeran

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

"Something Just Like This" - The Chainsmokers & Coldplay

"Despacito" - Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber

"Thunder" - Imagine Dragons

"Feel It Still" - Portugal. The Man

"Stay" - Zedd & Alessia Cara

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Nobody But Me (Deluxe Version) - Michael Bublé

Triplicate - Bob Dylan

In Full Swing - Seth Macfarlane

Wonderland - Sarah Mclachlan

Tony Bennett Celebrates 90 - (Various Artists)

Best Pop Vocal Album

KALEIDOSCOPE EP - Coldplay

LUST FOR LIFE - Lana Del Rey

EVOLVE - Imagine Dragons

RAINBOW - Kesha

JOANNE - Lady Gaga

÷ (DIVIDE) - Ed Sheeran

Best Dance Recording

Bambro Koyo Ganda - Bonobo Featuring Innov Gnawa

Cola - Camelphat & Elderbrook

Andromeda - Gorillaz Featuring Dram

Tonite - LCD Soundsystem

Line Of Sight - Odesza Featuring Wynne & Mansionair

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Lady Gaga get nominations for di Grammy; one for Million Reasons plus another one for Joanne

Best Dance/Electronic Album

Migration - Bonobo

3-D The Catalogue - Kraftwerk

Mura Masa - Mura Masa

A Moment Apart - Odesza

What Now - Sylvan Esso

Best Rock Performance

"You Want It Darker" - Leonard Cohen

"Di Promise" - Chris Cornell

"Run" - Foo Fighters

"No Good" - Kaleo

"Go To War" — Nothing More

Best Rock Song

Atlas, Rise! - Metallica

Blood In Di Cut - K.Flay

Go To War - Nothing More

Run - Foo Fighters

Di Stage - Avenged Sevenfold

Best Rock Album

Emperor Of Sand - Mastodon

Hardwired...To Self-Destruct - Metallica

Di Stories We Tell Ourselves - Nothing More

Villains - Queens Of Di Stone Age

A Deeper Understanding - Di War On Drugs

Best Alternative Music Album

Everything Now - Arcade Fire

Humanz - Gorillaz

American Dream - LCD Soundsystem

Pure Comedy - Father John Misty

Sleep Well Beast - Di National

Best R&B Performance

Get You - Daniel Caesar Featuring Kali Uchis

Distraction - Kehlani

High - Ledisi

Dats Wat I Like - Bruno Mars

Di Weekend - Sza

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Laugh And Move On - Di Baylor Project

Redbone - Childish Gambino

Wat I'm Feelin' - Anthony Hamilton Featuring Di Hamiltones

All Di Way- Ledisi

Still - Mali Music

Best R&B Song

First Began - PJ Morton

Location - Khalid

Redbone - Childish Gambino

Supermodel - Sza

That's What I Like - Bruno Mars

Best Urban Contemporary Album

Free 6lack - 6lack

"Awaken, My Love!" - Childish Gambino

American Teen - Khalid

Ctrl - SZA

Starboy - Di Weeknd

Best R&B Album

Freudian - Daniel Caesar

Let Love Rule - Ledisi

24k Magic - Bruno Mars

Gumbo - PJ Morton

Feel Di Real - Musiq Soulchild

Image copyright Getty Images Image example US rapper, Kendrick Lamar get seven nominate for im album, DAMN.

Best Rap Performance

Bounce Back - Big Sean

Bodak Yellow - Cardi B

4:44 - Jay-Z

Humble. - Kendrick Lamar

Bad And Boujee - Migos Featuring Lil Uzi Vert

Best Rap/Sung Performance

Prblms - 6lack

Crew - Goldlink Featuring Brent Faiyaz & Shy Glizzy

Family Feud - Jay-Z Featuring Beyoncé

Loyalty. - Kendrick Lamar Featuring Rihanna

Love Galore - Sza Featuring Travis Scott

Best Rap Song

Bodak Yellow - Cardi B

Chase Me - Danger Mouse Featuring Run The Jewels & Big Boi

Humble. - Kendrick Lamar

Sassy - Rapsody

Di Story Of O.J. - Jay-Z

Best Rap Album

4:44 - JAY-Z

DAMN. - Kendrick Lamar

Culture - Migos

Laila's Wisdom - Rapsody

Flower Boy - Tyler, The Creator

Best Country Album

Cosmic Hallelujah - Kenny Chesney

Heart Break - Lady Antebellum

Di Breaker - Little Big Town

Life Changes - Thomas Rhett

From A Room: Volume 1 - Chris Stapleton

Best Latin Pop Album

El Dorado - Shakira

Lo Único Constante - Alex Cuba

Mis Planes Son Amarte - Juanes

Amar Y Vivir En Vivo Desde La Cuidad De México, 2017 - La Santa Cecilia

Musas - Natalia Lafourcade

Best Music Video