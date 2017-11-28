Jay-Z dey lead Grammy award wit 8 nomination
Dem don announce di 2018 Grammy nomination and fans just dey jolly for internet for di kind music people plus album dem announce.
Na American singer, Andra Day talk who be di major musician wey dey find award for di top four category - best new artist, record of di year, song of di year, and album of di year.
Best new artist
- Alessia Cara
- Khalid
- Lil Uzi Vert
- Julia Michaels
- SZA
Record of di year
- "Redbone" - Childish Gambino
- "Despacito" - Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber
- "The Story Of O.J." - JAY-Z
- "HUMBLE." - Kendrick Lamar
- "24K Magic" - Bruno Mars
Song of di year
- "Despacito" - Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber
- "4:44" - JAY-Z
- "Issues" - Julia Michaels
- "1-800-273-8255" - Logic Featuring Alessia Cara & Khalid
- "That's What I Like" - Bruno Mars
Album of di Year
- "Awaken, My Love!" - Childish Gambino
- "4:44" - JAY-Z
- "DAMN." - Kendrick Lamar
- "Melodrama" - Lorde
- "24K Magic" - Bruno Mars
Di remaining nomination, na Di Recording Academy call di name of other people for all di 84 categories.
American rapper, Jay-Z dey front wit eight nominations this year, as dem call im name for album of di year, record of di year, song of di year and best rap album.
Kendrick Lamar dey follow am wit seven nomination and Bruno Mars na di third, wit six nomination.
Di woman wey get di highest nomination for di 2018 Grammy's na SZA wit five nominations.
Extra gist…
But just as some fans dey jolly, na so some dey shock say di artist dem dey support no get plenty nomination like dat.
Ed Sheeran wey many people like im album "÷" because of songs like "Shape of You", just get two nominate.
Di way dem do di nomination dis year be like say dem wan make different artist from different background win big award, as last year, plenty people vex say di award too get white artist; some people feel say dis list dey show di way people dey listen to music now.
No forget di 2017 award wey many people open mout say "wetin!," after Adele win Beyoncé for all di place dem nominate two of dem.
But even as dem dey shine light on top black artist wey dey perform well-well, some artist vex say dem no go join submit dia album.
Since 2017, Frank Ocean no drop im album dem "Blonde" and "Endless" for nomination as im see am as im own protest and dis year, Drake no drop "More Life" join.
Di 60th edition of di event go happen for Madison Square Garden, New York on Sunday, January 28, 2018.
See di list of other people wey dem nominate for di award and di final round of Grammy voting go be from December 7 to 21, 2017.
Best Pop Solo Performance
- "Love So Soft" - Kelly Clarkson
- "Praying" - Kesha
- "Million Reasons" - Lady Gaga
- "What About Us" - P!nk
- "Shape Of You" - Ed Sheeran
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
- "Something Just Like This" - The Chainsmokers & Coldplay
- "Despacito" - Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber
- "Thunder" - Imagine Dragons
- "Feel It Still" - Portugal. The Man
- "Stay" - Zedd & Alessia Cara
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
- Nobody But Me (Deluxe Version) - Michael Bublé
- Triplicate - Bob Dylan
- In Full Swing - Seth Macfarlane
- Wonderland - Sarah Mclachlan
- Tony Bennett Celebrates 90 - (Various Artists)
Best Pop Vocal Album
- KALEIDOSCOPE EP - Coldplay
- LUST FOR LIFE - Lana Del Rey
- EVOLVE - Imagine Dragons
- RAINBOW - Kesha
- JOANNE - Lady Gaga
- ÷ (DIVIDE) - Ed Sheeran
Best Dance Recording
- Bambro Koyo Ganda - Bonobo Featuring Innov Gnawa
- Cola - Camelphat & Elderbrook
- Andromeda - Gorillaz Featuring Dram
- Tonite - LCD Soundsystem
- Line Of Sight - Odesza Featuring Wynne & Mansionair
Best Dance/Electronic Album
- Migration - Bonobo
- 3-D The Catalogue - Kraftwerk
- Mura Masa - Mura Masa
- A Moment Apart - Odesza
- What Now - Sylvan Esso
Best Rock Performance
- "You Want It Darker" - Leonard Cohen
- "Di Promise" - Chris Cornell
- "Run" - Foo Fighters
- "No Good" - Kaleo
- "Go To War" — Nothing More
Best Rock Song
- Atlas, Rise! - Metallica
- Blood In Di Cut - K.Flay
- Go To War - Nothing More
- Run - Foo Fighters
- Di Stage - Avenged Sevenfold
Best Rock Album
- Emperor Of Sand - Mastodon
- Hardwired...To Self-Destruct - Metallica
- Di Stories We Tell Ourselves - Nothing More
- Villains - Queens Of Di Stone Age
- A Deeper Understanding - Di War On Drugs
Best Alternative Music Album
- Everything Now - Arcade Fire
- Humanz - Gorillaz
- American Dream - LCD Soundsystem
- Pure Comedy - Father John Misty
- Sleep Well Beast - Di National
Best R&B Performance
- Get You - Daniel Caesar Featuring Kali Uchis
- Distraction - Kehlani
- High - Ledisi
- Dats Wat I Like - Bruno Mars
- Di Weekend - Sza
Best Traditional R&B Performance
- Laugh And Move On - Di Baylor Project
- Redbone - Childish Gambino
- Wat I'm Feelin' - Anthony Hamilton Featuring Di Hamiltones
- All Di Way- Ledisi
- Still - Mali Music
Best R&B Song
- First Began - PJ Morton
- Location - Khalid
- Redbone - Childish Gambino
- Supermodel - Sza
- That's What I Like - Bruno Mars
Best Urban Contemporary Album
- Free 6lack - 6lack
- "Awaken, My Love!" - Childish Gambino
- American Teen - Khalid
- Ctrl - SZA
- Starboy - Di Weeknd
Best R&B Album
- Freudian - Daniel Caesar
- Let Love Rule - Ledisi
- 24k Magic - Bruno Mars
- Gumbo - PJ Morton
- Feel Di Real - Musiq Soulchild
Best Rap Performance
- Bounce Back - Big Sean
- Bodak Yellow - Cardi B
- 4:44 - Jay-Z
- Humble. - Kendrick Lamar
- Bad And Boujee - Migos Featuring Lil Uzi Vert
Best Rap/Sung Performance
- Prblms - 6lack
- Crew - Goldlink Featuring Brent Faiyaz & Shy Glizzy
- Family Feud - Jay-Z Featuring Beyoncé
- Loyalty. - Kendrick Lamar Featuring Rihanna
- Love Galore - Sza Featuring Travis Scott
Best Rap Song
- Bodak Yellow - Cardi B
- Chase Me - Danger Mouse Featuring Run The Jewels & Big Boi
- Humble. - Kendrick Lamar
- Sassy - Rapsody
- Di Story Of O.J. - Jay-Z
Best Rap Album
- 4:44 - JAY-Z
- DAMN. - Kendrick Lamar
- Culture - Migos
- Laila's Wisdom - Rapsody
- Flower Boy - Tyler, The Creator
Best Country Album
- Cosmic Hallelujah - Kenny Chesney
- Heart Break - Lady Antebellum
- Di Breaker - Little Big Town
- Life Changes - Thomas Rhett
- From A Room: Volume 1 - Chris Stapleton
Best Latin Pop Album
- El Dorado - Shakira
- Lo Único Constante - Alex Cuba
- Mis Planes Son Amarte - Juanes
- Amar Y Vivir En Vivo Desde La Cuidad De México, 2017 - La Santa Cecilia
- Musas - Natalia Lafourcade
Best Music Video
- UP ALL NIGHT - Beck Canada
- MAKEBA - Jain Lionel Hirle & Gregory Ohrel
- THE STORY OF O.J. - Jay-Z & Mark Romanek
- HUMBLE. Kendrick Lamar - Di Little Homies & Dave Meyers
- 1-800-273-8255 - Logic Featuring Alessia Cara & Khalid Andy Hines