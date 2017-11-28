India: Dem don bail 8 donkeys wey police arrest

Image copyright SAM PANTHAKY Image example Police lock up di donkeys on top charge say dey destroy jail property

Uttar Pradesh police don release eight donkey wey dem been arrest before from Orai district jail on Monday after dey spend almost four days for prison.

Di crime wey dem say di donkeys commit be say dey go chop plants wey dey grow and destroy flower pots wey dey outside di prison gate.

Di jail superintendent Tulsi Ram Sharma talk say dey lock di animals for one room inside di prison compound "to teach lesson" to dia owners wey leave dem to dey waka anyhow.

Tulsi tell tori people for yonder say: "upon di plenty-plenty warnings wey we give those wey get donkey, di owner still let di animals to dey waka about, so we detain dem."

E say dey later come hand over di donkeys give who get dem after di owners bring affidavit to promise say di donkeys no go ever come near di prison building again.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Dey fed dem with grass wey dey grow for di abandon building where dey keep dem

Di superintendent for Orai District Jail -Sitaram Sharma, also follow tori people talk:

"We don dey plan plantation for di jail campus under di Swachh Bharat Mission.

"We buy some plants from Delhi and Agra, but for di last few days, goats, cows and donkeys go scatter dis plants and flower pots wey reach over Rs 50,000.

"We catch dis animals, trace di owners of di goats and cows and hand dem over to dem. We give di owners instructions make dey no leave dia animals to dey waka-waka up and down for here.

"But we no fit trace di owners wey get di eight donkeys. So we lock di animal for one old empty building inside di prison building."

Wen tori people ask Sharma whether dey give di animals food to chop for prison, e say dey fed dem with grass wey dey grow for di abandon building where dey keep dem.

Inspector General for di Uttar Pradesh Prison Department- P K Mishra, talk say e no know about wetin happen and e go speak with di jail administration concerning di mata.