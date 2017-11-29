India man wey thief 120 television from hotels
Police for India don arrest one man say e comot pass 120 televisions from hotels. Na four months e carry dey thief all dis televisions.
Police tell BBC tori person, Imran Qureshi say di workers for di hotel no dey ever suspect Vasudev Nanaiah as e dey behave like better person when e be guest.
Dem talk say Nanaiah dey like carry big suitcase as e dey enter di hotel.
For October, dem catch am as e bin dey thief television and e bin dey on bail when dem catch am again.
Di deputy commissioner of police Chetan Singh Rathor bin talk say if im bag too small, e go just check di size of di TV go find another bag.
Police catch am after di person wey e try sell di television give, report am.
Now di police dey try make di matter dey heavy for im head well-well as dem dey file am as twenty one cases so e go fit carry bigger jail sentence.
Na court go decide if dem go check whether Nanaiah get mental problem.