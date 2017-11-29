Abu Dhabi don introduce new 'visa on arrival'

Image copyright Wikki commons Image example Di service also include new 96-hour transit visa

Passengers wey land for Abu Dhabi International Airport go fit get tourist visas within 15 to 30 minutes now.

Di Department of Culture and Tourism for Abu Dhabi, together with Abu Dhabi Airports, Etihad Airways and di Abu Dhabi General Directorate of Residence and Foreigners Affairs, don tier rubber new visa counter wey go make visa application process dey easy and quick for both transit and passengers wey just dey arrive for Abu Dhabi to get dia visa fast-fast.

Dis new service dey for Terminal 3 transit area inside Abu Dhabi International Airport (AUH).

Di service also include to give di new four-day, or 96-hour, transit visa to people from any country wey dey travel through Abu Dhabi International Airport.

Dis new visa counter wey dey tier rubber so, na part of di 'Life in Abu Dhabi' plan wey go make tourists get sweet experience and go also attract more visitors come di United Arab Emirates capital.

Before now, di transit visa dey available for only citizens wey come from certain countries while other passengers go apply though di official channels before dey land for Abu Dhabi.

