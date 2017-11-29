Image copyright Wikipedia Commons Image example Di latest film go be di third one for di Marvel Avengers series

Di Avengers don show, and other superheroes also show face.

Di latest film wey go follow for di Avengers film go show dem Thor, Iron Man, Hulk, Black Widow and dia team join hand wit another set of superheroes - Guardians of di Galaxy.

Di American company post di trailer for Youtube plus Twitter and di video just dey make fans dey jolli.

All dis join bodi dem wan do na to beat one new boss - Thanos.

Thanos (Josh Brolin dey act am) come earth to find di Infinity Stones wey fit give am plenty power.

For inside di trailer, we go come see di extra of di Avengers team; no be just di Guardians of di Galaxy dey join but we bin see Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) as she don get blonde hair, Spider-Man (Tom Holland), Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman) and Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and even Loki (Tom Hiddleston) wit wetin resemble di Tesseract.

One person sha wey people no see for di trailer and e be like say she no go show for di film na Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) and some fans dey ask "why na."

Image copyright Marvel Studios Image example Scarlett Johansson dey return as Black Widow

Last year, di Marvel film 'Captain America: Civil War' show say di Avengers scatter small as Iron Man vex for Captain America and di last thing we bin see na Captain America follow Black Panther go Wakanda where dem put im friend Bucky Barnes (Winter Soldier) for container make im sleep till dem find cure to wetin dey worry im head.

For all di jolli wey dey make fans dey dance for social media dem go gats wait till 2018 before di movie show for ground.

Avengers: Infinity War suppose enter UK cinemas on 27 April 2018, den US cinemas like March 4.