Africa top photos dem: 24-30 November 2017

Some of dis week best photos of Africans and Africa and from other parts of di world.

Dancers perform for di streets of Ivory Coast dia commercial capital, Abidjan, as di Europe-Africa Summit start on Thursday. ''Investing in youth" na im suppose be where di event put eye, but na talk-talk about di migrant crisis full di Summit.

Six-year-old Habiba dey hug her toy dolls dem wey dem use sugar make, dem dey call am Aroset El Moulid (Bride of Mawlid) on Friday inside Tanta, north of Egypt's capital, Cairo. Dem dey make di dolls every year for di Mawlid festival wey dey mark di Prophet Muhammad im birthday.

On Sunday, Miss South Africa, Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, win di Miss Universe crown for ceremony inside Las Vegas, US. But it na Miss Jamaica na im everybody talk about for social media on top her natural hair, sotay one Twitter user say: "No be only Jamaica she represent ,she also represent all di black women for di world, di way she no send as she dey rock her beautiful afro."

British-Ghanaian grime artist Stormzy na im be di big winner for dis year's Mobo awards. E performed live for Wednesday event before e waka comot with three gongs - for best male act, best grime act and best album.

People wey wan be stars dey perform on Saturday inside di Bidi bidi refugee camp for northern Uganda. Dis dancers - Di White Family - dey among some South Sudanese refugees wey dey hope to win di Bidibidis Got Talent project and get chance to dey mentored by successful Ugandan artists dem.

On Wednesday, person wey come watch dey snap di opening ceremony for di biggest solar plant in West Africa. Burkina Faso dia national power company say di 55-hectare site near di capital, Ouagadougou, go provide electricity for tens of thousands of people.

One member of Johane Masowe Vadzidzi VaJesu, wey be Christian group for Zimbabwe, dey wait for President Emmerson Mnangagwa im inauguration to start for di National Sport Stadium inside Harare on Friday.

Before dis one, dis soldier dey make funny face during practice to prepare for President Mnangagwa swearing in. Di before-before friend of former President Robert Mugabe bin dey sacked from im post as vice-president several weeks ago, but after military do takeover and President Mugabe resign, na im dem name Mr Mnangagwa as leader of di ruling Zanu-PF party and Zimbabwe president.

On Friday, Moroccan children dey waka go di Great Mosque of Sale near di capital, Rabat, to pray for rain. Di king don give royal order for citizens to pray for rainfall and end di dry weather wey dey trouble Morocco dia agricultural sector.

Migrant wey fall from ship dey battle waves inside Mediterranean sea to enter rescue boat from NGO on Wednesday.

Days before, African migrants dey inside courtyard for detention centre for area wey dey around di Libyan capital, Tripoli. Video wey dem just show where African migrants wey dey try enter Europe dey end up as slave wey dem sell to Libyans for hard work - don cause plenty anger for world.

One visitor to Cairo dia Egyptian Museum dey look di sarcophagus of Pharaoh Tutankhamun on Tuesday.

While one farmer dey hold im balance as e dey pick mandarin fruits dem inside Boufarik, Algeria, wey dem dey call City of Oranges.

On Friday, Somali children play inside di waves for Jazera beach, wey be popular spot for area around di capital, Mogadishu.

Di photos dem na from AFP, EPA, Getty Images and Reuters