Africa top photos dem: 24-30 November 2017

  • 1 December 2017

Some of dis week best photos of Africans and Africa and from other parts of di world.

People take part in a parade during the 5th African Union - European Union (AU-EU) summit will take place is pictured in Abidjan, Ivory Coast November 30, 2017. Image copyright Reuters

Dancers perform for di streets of Ivory Coast dia commercial capital, Abidjan, as di Europe-Africa Summit start on Thursday. ''Investing in youth" na im suppose be where di event put eye, but na talk-talk about di migrant crisis full di Summit.

Habiba, 6, hugs Aroset El Moulid or (Bride of Moulid) traditional sugar candy in the shape of dolls, in preparation for the celebration Prophet Muhammad"s birthday, in Tanta, north of Cairo, Egypt November 24, 2017. Picture taken November 24, 2017. Image copyright Reuters

Six-year-old Habiba dey hug her toy dolls dem wey dem use sugar make, dem dey call am Aroset El Moulid (Bride of Mawlid) on Friday inside Tanta, north of Egypt's capital, Cairo. Dem dey make di dolls every year for di Mawlid festival wey dey mark di Prophet Muhammad im birthday.

Miss South Africa 2017 Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters (L) reacts as she is crowned new Miss Universe 2017 by Miss Universe 2016 Iris Mittenaere November 26, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada Beauties from across the globe converged in Las Vegas Sunday, where Miss South Africa was crowned Miss Universe. Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, 22, edged out her rivals from Colombia and Jamaica to take the crown. Nel-Peters, a graduate in business management, said her disabled half-sister has been among her great inspirations. Image copyright AFP

On Sunday, Miss South Africa, Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, win di Miss Universe crown for ceremony inside Las Vegas, US. But it na Miss Jamaica na im everybody talk about for social media on top her natural hair, sotay one Twitter user say: "No be only Jamaica she represent ,she also represent all di black women for di world, di way she no send as she dey rock her beautiful afro."

Stormzy performs on stage at the MOBO Awards at First Direct Arena Leeds on November 29, 2017 in Leeds, England. Image copyright Getty Images

British-Ghanaian grime artist Stormzy na im be di big winner for dis year's Mobo awards. E performed live for Wednesday event before e waka comot with three gongs - for best male act, best grime act and best album.

Members of the South Sudanese refugee dance group "The White Family" perform during Bidibidis Got Talent auditions at Bidibidi refugee settlement in the Northern District of Yumbe, Uganda, on November 25, 2017. The Bidibidis Got Talent project has been holding auditions across the five zones of the worlds largest refugee settlement for both refugees and members of the local community to empower youth and enhance social cohesion between different ethnic groups and with Ugandan host community. The winning groups will be mentored by established Ugandan artists after the final audition on December 9. Image copyright AFP

People wey wan be stars dey perform on Saturday inside di Bidi bidi refugee camp for northern Uganda. Dis dancers - Di White Family - dey among some South Sudanese refugees wey dey hope to win di Bidibidis Got Talent project and get chance to dey mentored by successful Ugandan artists dem.

A man takes a picture during the inauguration ceremony of the solar energy power plant in Zaktubi, near Ouagadougou, on november 29, 2017, on the second day of France's President Emmanuel Macron first African tour since taking office. Image copyright AFP

On Wednesday, person wey come watch dey snap di opening ceremony for di biggest solar plant in West Africa. Burkina Faso dia national power company say di 55-hectare site near di capital, Ouagadougou, go provide electricity for tens of thousands of people.

A member of the Christian Church Jowani Masowe Vadzidzi Vajesu awaits the beginning of the newly sworn-in President Inauguration ceremony at the National Sport Stadium in Harare, on November 24, 2017. Zimbabwe's newly sworn-in President Emmerson Mnangagwa vowed during his inauguration speech on November 24 to protect foreign investments in the country as he sought to lay out his economic credentials. 'In this global world no nation is, can, or need be an island. All foreign investments will be safe in Zimbabwe,' he told a crowd of tens of thousands at his inauguration ceremony. Image copyright AFP

One member of Johane Masowe Vadzidzi VaJesu, wey be Christian group for Zimbabwe, dey wait for President Emmerson Mnangagwa im inauguration to start for di National Sport Stadium inside Harare on Friday.

A soldier of the Zimbabwe Defence Force pulls a funny face as she marches in formation during drills to prepare for the inauguration of incoming president Emerson Mnangagwa at the capital Harare's national stadium Zimbabwe's former vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa flew home on November 22 to take power after the resignation of Robert Mugabe put an end to 37 years of authoritarian rule. Mnangagwa will be sworn in as president at an inauguration ceremony on November 24. Image copyright AFP

Before dis one, dis soldier dey make funny face during practice to prepare for President Mnangagwa swearing in. Di before-before friend of former President Robert Mugabe bin dey sacked from im post as vice-president several weeks ago, but after military do takeover and President Mugabe resign, na im dem name Mr Mnangagwa as leader of di ruling Zanu-PF party and Zimbabwe president.

Moroccan children head to the Great Mosque of Sale to pray for rain on November 24, 2017 near the capital of Rabat. Parched Morocco which is heavily dependent on its agricultural sector is holding prayers for rain in mosques across the country under a royal decree. Like its Iberian neighbours to the north, Portugal and Spain, Morocco has suffered a severe shortage of rainfall since the end of the summer. Moroccan university studies show that temperatures have risen by up to 4 degrees Celsius since the 1960s and annual rainfall been on the decline. Image copyright AFP

On Friday, Moroccan children dey waka go di Great Mosque of Sale near di capital, Rabat, to pray for rain. Di king don give royal order for citizens to pray for rainfall and end di dry weather wey dey trouble Morocco dia agricultural sector.

A migrant tries to board a boat of the German NGO Sea-Watch in the Mediterranean Sea on November 29, 2017. During a shipwreck, five people died, including a newborn child. According to the German NGO Sea-Watch, which has saved 58 migrants, the violent behavior of the Libyan coast guard caused the death of five persons. Image copyright AFP

Migrant wey fall from ship dey battle waves inside Mediterranean sea to enter rescue boat from NGO on Wednesday.

A picture taken on November 27, 2017 shows African migrants waiting outside in a courtyard at the Tariq Al-Matar detention centre on the outskirts of the Libyan capital Tripoli. Image copyright AFP

Days before, African migrants dey inside courtyard for detention centre for area wey dey around di Libyan capital, Tripoli. Video wey dem just show where African migrants wey dey try enter Europe dey end up as slave wey dem sell to Libyans for hard work - don cause plenty anger for world.

A man views the golden sarcophagus of the Pharaoh Tutankhamun, on display at the Egyptian Museum in the capital Cairo on November 28, 2017. The Egyptian museum celebrated on November 28, 2017 the 115th anniversary of its establishment, displaying for the first time some 60 golden pieces of the chariot of King Tutankhamun among its other 120 thousand artefacts. Image copyright AFP

One visitor to Cairo dia Egyptian Museum dey look di sarcophagus of Pharaoh Tutankhamun on Tuesday.

An Algerian farmer picks mandarins in Boufarik, south of Algiers, Algeria on 25 November 2017. The city of Boufarik, also called "The City of Oranges", and its surrounding plantations are well known for the growing of orange and tangarines. Image copyright EPA

While one farmer dey hold im balance as e dey pick mandarin fruits dem inside Boufarik, Algeria, wey dem dey call City of Oranges.

Children play at Jazera beach where now becomes a popular spot on the outskirts of Mogadishu, Somalia, on November, 24, 2017. Image copyright AFP

On Friday, Somali children play inside di waves for Jazera beach, wey be popular spot for area around di capital, Mogadishu.

Di photos dem na from AFP, EPA, Getty Images and Reuters

