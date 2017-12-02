Image copyright Getty Images

Di Confederation of African Football (Caf) go give US$500,000 to each of di five African teams wey qualify for di Russia 2018 World Cup.

Egypt, Morocco, Nigeria, Senegal and Tunisia go get di money before next year final for Russia.

"Di money na to help dem improve di technical side of each of di team dem," na wetin CAF talk.

Dis move na di first decision wey di special join-bodi don take to work with di five teams wey qualify.

Di person wey chair di join-bodi na Caf vice-president, Kwesi Nyantakyi from Ghana - dem meet for di first time before di World Cup draw for Russia on 1 December.

Di odas na Caf executive committee member Kalusha Bwalya and presidents of di football association dem wey dey go World Cup.

Caf say dem go also provide special technology wey go help measure di physical performance of sportsmen and women.