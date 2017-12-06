Image copyright WIKKI COMMONS Image example Dem design di AV1 robot to help represent pickin wey no fit atttend class.

Na big challenge to return back to school after pickin don miss plenty teaching because of sickness but solution don come as robot wey go represent pickin wey no well for school don dey.

AV1 na di first 'tele-presence' robot wey dem make for children and young adult wey get long-term sickness.

Di AV1 na plain white robot wey dem design to siddon for empty classroom desk and e go be di eyes, ears and voice of di pickin wey dey sick bed for house or hospital.

With AV1, sickness no go stop pickin wey dey sick not to attend school, di pickin go fit participate for class plus follow im fellow classmate and friends talk even though e no come school.

Image example Kier na 10-year-old schoolboy wey don try use di AV1.

'No Isolation' wey be di Norwegian company wey bring out dis ogbonge idea talk say dia first goal na to reduce loneliness for children wey dey suffer from long-term illness.

Di head of di AV1 robot dey rotate and fit see everywhere inside di classroom and di pickin go need to control am through one app wen go dey for im mobile phone.

If di pickin no feel like talking or to ask any question inside di class, e go turn on di blue light on top of di head of di robot to let im classmate and teacher know say e no wan talk.

Di robot also get whispering mode wey go fit make di pickin speak to another classmate wey sit down near im desk.

For 2016 na im dey tear rubber di AV1 for Norway and di country don dey use am, including others like Sweden, Denmark, Netherlands and United Kingdom.