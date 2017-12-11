Explosion don happen for New York

Image example Police never dey too sure wetin cause di explosion.

Explosion don happen for Port Authority Bus Terminal near Times Square for Manhattan, New York.

One person dey custody and some people don get wound.

New York City Police say dem don begin respond to di report of explosion.

Di police department write for social media say: "Di NYPD dey answer reports of explosion wey we no sabi wetin cause am for 42nd Street and 8th Ave, #Manhattan."

ABC tori people dey report say some police people talk say e fit be bomb wey person set underground for di bus terminal cause di explosion.

Di Port Authority Bus Terminal na di biggest for US wey more dan 65 million people dey use every year.