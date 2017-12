Image copyright STEFFI LOOS/AFP/Getty Images Image example Some doll baby dem of some of di men wey don act James Bond - Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Daniel Craig, Sean Connery, George Lazenby and Pierce Brosnan

Wetin go be her name; Jane Bond abi just 007?

Make we leave dat matter for Mathias.

As e be so, Britain Prime Minister Theresa May don join mouth for inside talk-talk say woman suppose do James Bond.

She bin talk dis one as dem dey arrange to watch British actress Jodie Whittaker as she go be di first woman to act as female "Doctor Who" - wey be English season film from Christmas Day.

Image copyright JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP/Getty Images Image example Britain Prime Minister, Theresa May dey jollificate say dem don dey chook eye on top women for film

Di PM talk say she enjoy di BBC programme as she feel say na "girl power" as dem put eye on top women.

Na wen she wan enter RAF Voyager aeroplane wey dey go Cyprus na im she tell dis one to tori people.

"I think say na better thing for girl power say woman 'Doctor Who' go dey. And one day, one day, woman James Bond go dey."

But Ms May no talk who she for like make be di woman 007 after English actor Daniel Craig.

But, she call one guy name, James Norton.

Nobody sure sha if im go be di next guy to take over di film.

Ms May suppose talk to soldier dem for RAF base wey be di main airbase for British forces wey dey fight Islamic State for Iraq and Syria.

You no James Bond?

You dey on a long thing o.

Image copyright ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP/Getty Images Image example Pierce Brosnan na actor from Ireland wey don act as James Bond

Even if you no know di film, you for don hear 007. Di guy be one baddest actor wey dey act as correct spy for di world.

And one line wey you for don hear na di way im dey call im name "Bond. James Bond."