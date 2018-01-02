Link dem we dem take de enter
Waka go wetin de inside
Help to enter
BBC iD
BBC navigation
News
News
Sport
Weather
Radio
Arts
Menu
Search
Search the BBC
Search the BBC
News Pidgin
Plenti seshon
Home
Nigeria
Africa
World
Video
Audio
Sport
Entertainment
Most popular
Dem no support media player for your device
Governor Ambode for One Lagos Festival
2 January 2018
Share dis with Facebook
Share dis with Twitter
Share dis with Messenger
Share dis with Messenger
Share dis with Email
Share
Share dis with
Facebook
Share dis with Facebook
Messenger
Share dis with Messenger
Messenger
Share dis with Messenger
WhatsApp
Share dis with WhatsApp
Twitter
Share dis with Twitter
Email
Share dis with Email
Copy dis link
http://www.bbc.com/pidgin/world-42535161
Read oda things we concern sharing
Close share panel
Share dis tori
E wan begin to share
Facebook
Messenger
Messenger
WhatsApp
Twitter
Email
Beta tori
Video
Video
People wey 'must travel go village' for December
People wey 'must travel go village' for December
Video
Video
"Mistake no dey for di list" - Mallam Shehu Garba
"Mistake no dey for di list" - Mallam Shehu Garba
Video
Video
Wetin you want for 2018?
Wetin you want for 2018?
Video
Video
Di doctor wey leave medicine enter Hollywood
Di doctor wey leave medicine enter Hollywood
Video
Video
How many bulbs 5,222 megawatts fit on?
How many bulbs 5,222 megawatts fit on?
Video
Video
#EatDrinkFestival: Food matter wey happen for Lagos
#EatDrinkFestival: Food matter wey happen for Lagos
Plenti seshon
Home
Nigeria
Africa
World
Video
Audio
Sport
Entertainment
Most popular