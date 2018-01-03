Image copyright Getty Images Image example Mike Tyson don go jail before after im rape one 18-year-old model

Former world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson don open farm where im dey grow marijuana for California.

Tyson dey use dis one take celebrate di new law wey California just do, wey go make 'igbo' legal for di state.

Di farm wey di former boxer call Tyson Ranch dey for Death Valley, California and e dey siddon on top 40 acres of land.

E don tey wey Mike Tyson believe say medical marijuana dey good and im go use dis im new farm take do research on how to beta di use of igbo.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example California government dey happy say dis new law go create more jobs.

Di farm go also get "Tyson Cultivation School" where dem go teach farmers how to plant igbo.

California government use di legalisation of igbo smoking take do people happy new year. Dis na two decades after di state become di first wey go allow people use marijuana for medical purpose.

California dey expect marijauna boom with dis legalisation, even di mayor talk say na "rebirth" for di city wey go create plenty jobs.

Tyson wey dey down with bipolar disorder don face plenty wahala for im career. Im be di youngest boxer wey go win heavywweight title when im dey 20 years for 1986.

Im dey prison for almost three years for early 1990s after im rape one 18-year-old model Desiree Washington.