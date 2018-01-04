Image copyright RAVEENDRAN/AFP/Getty

Two pilots for India Jet Airways dey suspension after dem fight for cockpit as dem dey fly from London go Mumbai.

Di India airline confam say "misunderstanding" happen between di cockpit crew as dem dey fly plane go Mumbai from London on January 1.

As di two senior commanders begin fight, di man-commander slap di woman-commander, then di woman commander cry comot from cockpit.

Na with abeg from di flight attendants she take gree go back to di cockpit only to run comot again dis time with more cry sef.

Dis time she no gree go back sotey her co-pilot leave di plane with nobody to control am, to go beg her to come back to cockpit.

Di Director General of India civil aviation don suspend di man-pilot licence as dem dey chook eye for di mata.

Na 324 passengers and 14 air workers dey inside di Jet Airways flight 9W 119 wey travel on new year day.