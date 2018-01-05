Meltdown and Spectre bug dey worry modern computer and phone

Image copyright Getty Images

Apple say di iPhone, iPad and Mac computer dem get two problems wey dey affect dem.

Na dis week technology companies dey try fix two problems, Meltdown and Spectre, wey fit allow hackers steal di information of people wey dey use di product.

Na for dia Apple blog dem talk dis one. Dem say e don already release some patch but dem never get evidence say hackers don try use dem.

Stil sha, dem advice people wey dey use any of di device to download dia app only from places wey dem fit trust.

Image copyright Justin Sullivan/AFP/Getty

Before dis time, people wey dey use Mac products dey believe say dia security tight pass android phones and computer wey dey use Microsoft system.

But dem talk say, Meltdown and Spectre dey "affect nearly all" modern computer wey dey use parts wey Intel and ARM company dem supply all di computer market wey dey for world.

Meltdown no dey affect Apple Watch because, di Meltdown bug na Intel wahala and di watch no get any Intel parts.

Google and Microsoft don already give dia own statement to tell people which of dia product get di problem.