Image copyright Getty Images Image example "I think say if we fit talk our true na di strongest weapon wey we get," na wetin TV star Oprah Winfrey talk for di Golden Globes ceremony

Dis year Golden Globes film and TV award wey happen for California, US dey special, as almost all di stars wear black on top di "Time's Up" campaign.

Di campaign na big movement against sexual harassment for US workplaces, especially for di entertainment business.

In fact, dem don take money support di matter, on top dia legal fund, wey go help people wey wan fight dia case for court.

No be only di cloth carry di message of sexual equality, for di whole event, dem dey talk about sexual harassment.

And no be just black people wear; black people dem make history too.

Sterling K. Brown na di first black person wey collect di Best Actor for TV Drama and Oprah Winfrey na di first black woman for di Cecil B. DeMille Award.

Star of How To Get Away with Murder, Viola Davis and di creator of Insecure follow show dem support.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Sterling K. Brown become di first black person to collect Best Actor for TV Drama

Di host for di night, Seth Meyers use di beginning of di show yab Harvey Weinstein and Donald Trump wey people don accuse dem of sexual harassment.

And talk show queen Oprah Winfrey take over di event when she come to collect di award for di Cecil B. DeMille Award. Di speech wey she make to tell people to speak dem truth bin ginger people sotay dem want make she contest for president.

Di speech wey she make to tell people to speak dem truth bin ginger people sotay dem want make she contest for president.

People don dey talk dia mind on top social media for di awards

Dem thank Oprah for di message wey she give for her acceptance speech:

Dis person say dem no suppose use black to protest say, dem for use orange:

But some people bin dey vex on top di jokes wey dem bin dey use President Trump dey play-play for di ceremony:

Dis person dey talk say di colour for di protest no let men dem join, on top say na wetin dem go wear normally: