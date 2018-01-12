Donald Trump 'shithole' talk dey make people ginger

Image copyright Tom Pennington

Plenty reactions up and down dey follow US President Donald Trump talk wey im refer to Haiti, and El Salvador and Africa as shithole countries.

Washington Post, CNN, Politico and other tori people bin broadcast say for inside private meeting wey im do with lawmakers on Thursday on top migration mata, im say "why we dey allow all dis people from shithole country to come here?"

But Trump don deny say im talk dat kain thing.

Dis talk generate plenty reaction as some Africa people talk dia mind for di mata on top social media.

Skip Twitter post by @Farida_N It's because of some #shithole presidents that loot and bankrupt our countries that we are are being mocked and insulted and as Africans. It's about time we put and end to that sh*it. — Farida Nabourema (@Farida_N) January 12, 2018

But im tweet today say even though say di language wey im bin use for di meeting "tough, but dis no be di language wey im use."

Skip Twitter post by @realDonaldTrump Never said anything derogatory about Haitians other than Haiti is, obviously, a very poor and troubled country. Never said “take them out.” Made up by Dems. I have a wonderful relationship with Haitians. Probably should record future meetings - unfortunately, no trust! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2018

People wey bin dey di meeting with am say, true-true, Trump talk am.

Democratic Senator Dick Durbin say Trump use di "racist" language and im call some African nations "shitholes."