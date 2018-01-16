You fit pay N800k for dis sex doll?

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Sex dolls dey sell well-well, like dis ones for di Asia Adult Expo for Hong Kong on August 30, 2017.

Fire catch internet yesterday and e still dey burn, as Nigerians dey react to di new sex doll wey one US company release wey dey sell for $2,289 (800,000 naira).

Di company wey do di sex doll say di doll fit talk like woman, and e fit still satisfy all di man sexual needs.

Di invention vex plenty woman for internet wey fear say if Nigerian men begin buy dis sex doll, dem no go send Nigerian woman again:

Skip Twitter post by @elle_jebrume Lol.. Did u see how stiff that thing was when he/she moved d leg? Doll cannoh replace human skin.. Man cannot recreate as good as God does... — Elle Jebrume (@elle_jebrume) 15 ਜਨਵਰੀ 2018

Skip Twitter post by @BLAisDead Beware kings any woman who is upset about the sex doll is indirectly admitting the doll has more to offer — BLAsuka (@BLAisDead) 15 ਜਨਵਰੀ 2018

Even Nigerian superstar singer Wizkid follow chook mouth for di mata:

Skip Twitter post by @wizkidayo Bazy say the people wey make sex doll... Be like dem no know how much olosho be for street😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Wizkid (@wizkidayo) 15 ਜਨਵਰੀ 2018

But some Nigerian men say dem no even understand why women go dey fear because of sex doll, because e get plenty things wey women fit do but di sex doll no go ever fit sabi do.