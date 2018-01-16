You fit pay N800k for dis sex doll?
Fire catch internet yesterday and e still dey burn, as Nigerians dey react to di new sex doll wey one US company release wey dey sell for $2,289 (800,000 naira).
Di company wey do di sex doll say di doll fit talk like woman, and e fit still satisfy all di man sexual needs.
Di invention vex plenty woman for internet wey fear say if Nigerian men begin buy dis sex doll, dem no go send Nigerian woman again:
Even Nigerian superstar singer Wizkid follow chook mouth for di mata:
But some Nigerian men say dem no even understand why women go dey fear because of sex doll, because e get plenty things wey women fit do but di sex doll no go ever fit sabi do.