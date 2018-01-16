'Oh Happy Day' singer don die
- 16 January 2018
You remember dat Gospel music star, wey sing 'Oh Happy Day'.
Edwin Hawkins im don die.
Im talk-talk person announce say di seventy-four year singer die from pancreatic cancer inside im dormot for California.
Hawkins wey be American Grammy-winning singer become popular after 1969 when im release im hit song: 'Oh Happy Day'
All gratitude to this man, to Reverend King, & all good revolutionary souls on this most important day. Oh Happy Day -The Edwin Hawkins Singers - https://t.co/ySBzyNWxGo via @YouTube— Martha Plimpton (@MarthaPlimpton) January 16, 2018
