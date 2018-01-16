'Oh Happy Day' singer don die

  • 16 January 2018
Image example Edwin Hawkins Singers na one of di first singers for mordern day gospel music

You remember dat Gospel music star, wey sing 'Oh Happy Day'.

Edwin Hawkins im don die.

Im talk-talk person announce say di seventy-four year singer die from pancreatic cancer inside im dormot for California.

Hawkins wey be American Grammy-winning singer become popular after 1969 when im release im hit song: 'Oh Happy Day'

